Elderly Canadian woman dead after Fly Jamaica plane skids off Guyana runway

An elderly Canadian woman was killed when a Fly Jamaica aircraft skidded off the runway after a hydraulics failure on Nov. 9 in Guyana, Georgetown, Global Affairs has confirmed to Global News.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the Canadian citizen who passed away in Guyana,” the statement said. “Consular officials are providing consular assistance to the family during this difficult time and are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.”

The woman, Rookhia Kalloo, was identified to Global News by a family member, who also confirmed that she was a Canadian citizen. The family member did not wish to provide any further statement. Local media sources report that Kalloo was 86 years old.

The Boeing 757-200 aircraft was on its way to Toronto after departing from Cheddy Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana last week. Airline spokesman Carl Bowen confirmed to the Associated Press at the time that the plane took off and returned after less than 20 mins.

Bowen said a total of 120 passengers were on the plane, and that the right wing and engine were badly damaged in the crash.

Fly Jamaica initially reported the crash, stating that two elderly passengers had been taken to hospital as a precaution after the landing, but that no one was seriously injured. A total of 82 Canadians were on board the flight.

Starbroek News, a Guyana newspaper, reportedly stated that her mother was behaving oddly in the days following the crash, though didn’t appear to be physically injured. The newspaper reported that she was admitted to the hospital on Monday, where her family was told she had suffered a head injury. She reportedly passed away a few days later.

The paper also reports that several of Kalloo’s family members were on the flight with her.

–With files from the Canadian Press and the Associated Press.