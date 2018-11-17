Pedestrian walkway leading to east-end Toronto school partially collapses

A pedestrian walkway in Toronto’s east end partially collapsed Saturday morning.

Police said they were notified of falling concrete just after 6 a.m. in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

A chunk of the concrete appears to have fallen, leaving a large hole in the walkway.

The walkway is connected to the grounds of Cresent Town Public School.

No one was injured as a result of the collapse.

Police and fire crews are on scene.

