Walkway Collapse
November 17, 2018 12:48 pm
Updated: November 17, 2018 12:53 pm

Pedestrian walkway leading to east-end Toronto school partially collapses

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Emergency crews on scene of a partial pedestrian walkway collapse in east-end Toronto Saturday morning. No one was injured.

Gord Edick / Global News
A A

A pedestrian walkway in Toronto’s east end partially collapsed Saturday morning.

Police said they were notified of falling concrete just after 6 a.m. in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

READ MORE: Coroner’s inquest to examine Toronto scaffolding collapse that killed 4 men

A chunk of the concrete appears to have fallen, leaving a large hole in the walkway.

The walkway is connected to the grounds of Cresent Town Public School.

READ MORE: Supervisor’s conviction, prison term upheld in deadly Toronto scaffolding collapse

No one was injured as a result of the collapse.

Police and fire crews are on scene.

WATCH: Two dead after Amazon building partially collapses in Baltimore

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cresent Town Public School
Danforth
Danforth Avenue
East Toronto
east-end
east-end Toronto
Investigation
Toronto
Toronto Police
Victoria Park
Victoria Park and Danforth
Victoria Park Avenue
Walkway Collapse

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News