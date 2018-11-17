Pedestrian walkway leading to east-end Toronto school partially collapses
A pedestrian walkway in Toronto’s east end partially collapsed Saturday morning.
Police said they were notified of falling concrete just after 6 a.m. in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.
READ MORE: Coroner’s inquest to examine Toronto scaffolding collapse that killed 4 men
A chunk of the concrete appears to have fallen, leaving a large hole in the walkway.
The walkway is connected to the grounds of Cresent Town Public School.
READ MORE: Supervisor’s conviction, prison term upheld in deadly Toronto scaffolding collapse
No one was injured as a result of the collapse.
Police and fire crews are on scene.
WATCH: Two dead after Amazon building partially collapses in Baltimore
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.