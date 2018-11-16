Strathcona County Hall to reopen in stages next week after Sherwood Park complex rocked by explosions

After the complex it’s housed in was shaken by two explosions earlier this month, Strathcona County Hall in Sherwood Park, Alta., will reopen to both staff and the public next week.

Officials announced the re-entry plan Friday and said it would be executed in stages.

Staff will be able to re-enter the county hall on Monday and the building will be open to the public on Wednesday following “an extensive cleanup.” However, other facilities in the complex, including a community centre parkade, community centre, library, art gallery and restaurant will remain closed.

On Nov. 6, emergency crews were called to the complex after an explosion rocked the complex’s parkade. Another blast occurred in the parkade later in the evening. Last weekend, police said a 21-year-old man was behind the first explosion but they still don’t have a motive.

“We can now confirm that Kane Kosolowsky purposely caused an explosion underneath a half-tonne truck on the lower level parkade using a substance that is yet to be determined,” Supt. Dave Kalist of the Strathcona County RCMP said at a news conference late Saturday morning.

Kosolowsky was found injured after the first explosion and was taken to hospital where he later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe the first explosion caused damage to several vehicles in the parkade and that the gas tank of one of those vehicles caught fire, triggering the second blast.

Aside from Kosolowsky, nobody else was injured in last week’s incident but the complex was evacuated immediately following the incident.

On Saturday, the RCMP said “no additional threats were located” after police spent days searching the area.

Earlier this week, Strathcona County officials provided an update on their assessments of the complex and released vehicles that had been trapped in the parkade in the wake of the explosions.

The county said an initial structural assessment of the parkade where the explosions occurred had been completed and determined the county hall and community centre are structurally sound. However, officials said the environmental assessment of the community centre and the parkade was not yet complete and that cleaning efforts would only begin once that is done.

“Cleaning efforts in the community centre parkade, community centre, library [and] Gallery@501 will begin once the environmental assessment is complete,” Strathcona County said in a news release on Friday, adding that all vehicles have now been removed from the parkade and taken to a secure lot.

“Vehicle owners have all been contacted,” the release said. “Until the parkade is reopened, alternative parking arrangements have been made for staff and the public; please see signs posted on site and online. Updates will be provided once available.”

The county said Friday that “safety systems within the building worked as designed,” noting that smoke detectors and the complex’s alarm system alerted everyone inside at the time of the initial explosion and “initiated emergency response within seconds.”

“The sprinkler system activated, the fire doors closed, the structure held firm and [the] ventilation system minimized the amount of smoke that escaped the parkade and made its way into the buildings. Strathcona County’s Occupational Health and Safety team is working tirelessly to ensure that, as the county moves forward, no one is placed at risk.”

County officials said anyone that left personal belongings in the complex during the Nov. 6 evacuation should call Enforcement Services at 780-449-0100.

Officials said until all services are fully restored, Strathcona County continues to accept payments at its Public Services Yard which is located on the second floor at 370 Streambank Ave. in Sherwood Park.

“Payments being accepted include accounts receivable, utility bills, assessment and taxation, and planning and development services inspection fees. Please continue to make dog licence payments at the RCMP building at 911 Bison Way (in) Sherwood Park.”

“Once the environmental assessment of the building is complete, the items will be collected by Enforcement Services and made available at the RCMP station for the public to come and collect.”

