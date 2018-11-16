Tracks in the snow led Collingwood police to theft suspect: OPP

Tracks in the snow led police officers directly to a theft suspect in Collingwood, says the OPP.

According to Collingwood and the Blue Mountains OPP, at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Fourth and Oak streets after receiving a report of theft from a vehicle.

Police say officers followed tracks in the snow, which led to several other residences and vehicles.

According to police, officers followed the tracks to the area of Hickory and Fifth streets, where they arrested a suspect.

Police say the accused was held pending a bail hearing in Barrie on Friday.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.