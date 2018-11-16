No injuries reported after vehicle, snowplow collide in Innisfil: police

Police say there were no injuries after a vehicle and snowplow collided in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Friday at around 8 a.m., officers received a report of a collision on 20th Sideroad at Killarney Beach Road.

Police say a vehicle and snowplow collided.

Officers say there was minor damage to the front end of the vehicle, however, no one was injured as a result of the collision.

Police are reminding drivers to stay back from working snowplows and other winter maintenance vehicles.

Officers also say you should never pass a working snowplow.

“Be patient – it takes time to clear the roads after a snowfall. If you’re driving behind a snowplow, wait for it to finish its job. Roads are plowed in sections, so you usually won’t be stuck behind a plow for more than 20-30 minutes,” the police release reads.