Toronto councillors Mark Grimes, Justin Di Ciano charged under Municipal Elections Act

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two Toronto city councillors for breaching the Municipal Elections Act during the 2014 municipal election.

Police said in a media release that both were charged following an investigation into “irregularities” under the Municipal Elections Act.

OPP began its investigation in September 2017 after a request from Toronto police regarding an investigation by the Integrity Commissioner for the City of Toronto involving 57-year-old Mark Grimes and 40-year-old Justin Di Ciano.

Both of the accused have been charged with filing an incorrect document under section 88.25 of the Municipal Elections Act related to campaign finances, contrary to section 92(1)(b) of the Municipal Elections Act.

Grimes was recently re-elected as councillor for Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore following the Oct. 22 election.

Di Ciano, who was a councillor for Ward 5, did not run for re-election after his ward was combined with Ward 6 when the provincial government reduced the size of council from 47 to 25 seats. He remains a sitting councillor until Nov. 30.

A statement released by lawyer Scott Fenton on behalf of Di Ciano said he “looks forward to setting the record straight on any alleged clerical errors in his 2014 campaign expense return.”

“The real offence here is the extraordinary waste of scarce government resources spent chasing down minor alleged oversights regarding a long-forgotten municipal election campaign,” the statement said.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.