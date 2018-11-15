Ken Seiling among those honoured for work with homeless in Waterloo region

Outgoing Regional Chair Ken Seiling was among a diverse group of people from Waterloo region who were honoured on Thursday for their efforts to support the homeless.

Seiling was one of several people or community groups who received a Housing and Homelessness Umbrella Group (HHUG) Award at the annual National Housing Day event held at the Centre for International Governance and Innovation in Waterloo.

“Waterloo Region as a whole has benefited from Ken’s leadership and our successes today are largely due to his contributions,” said Deb Schlichter, the region’s Director of Housing Services, in a statement.

Since 2014, the region has assisted 803 individuals, couples and families to meet their housing needs.

Suddaby Public School in Kitchener was given the Outstanding Community Leader award for supporting children who are experiencing homelessness as well as families using the YW Emergency Shelter.

Bill Ridley was also honoured for his assistance in supporting 53 homeless veterans, spouses, widows and/or dependents. He received the Colin Plant Outstanding Volunteer Housing Champion award.

Other recipients included Dr. Geoffrey Nelson (Outstanding Housing Educator), the House of Friendship Overflow Relief Team (Christine Wilson Outstanding Housing Community Worker) and Supportive Housing of Waterloo (Sybil Frenette Outstanding Housing Creator).

Shawn Addicott and Tyler Bickford were given Kindred Spirit Awards from the YW Kitchener-Waterloo, oneROOF Youth Services, Ray of Hope and House of Friendship while Abhi Sankar and Whitehall Apartments were honoured with Newcomer Landlord Awards.