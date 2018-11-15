2 high school foreign exchange students missing from Moncton, could be headed to Toronto

RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in finding two high school foreign exchange students who are missing from Moncton.

According to police, Ngan Ngoc Nguyen and her cousin Diuthuthi Nguyen, both 17, were last seen on the morning of Nov. 9.

The teens are on exchange from Vietnam.

READ: N.B. RCMP continue to investigate missing person case from 2009

Police say they were seen boarding a bus at the Maritime Bus Depot headed for Montreal. They were reported missing to police by the families they are staying with in New Brunswick on Nov. 12.

RCMP say they have followed up on a number of leads but have been unable to find the teens. It’s believed they may be heading to the Toronto area.

Ngan is described as approximately five feet two inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has dark brown eyes, long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a cream-coloured winter jacket, black pants and white sneakers with a decal on the sides.

WATCH: Toronto police launch missing persons unit

Diuthuthi is described as being about five feet nine inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She also has dark brown eyes and long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and red winter jacket.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts, or who has seen the teens since Nov. 9, is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.