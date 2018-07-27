N.B. RCMP continue to investigate missing person case from 2009

Police are still asking for the public’s help in solving a missing person case from over nine years ago.

New Brunswick RCMP say in April 2009, Jack Nutter of Dieppe was reported missing by his family.

Police say he had limited contact with his family and the last time they had heard from him was in July 2007.

His disappearance has been treated as suspicious, as he was no longer attending routine appointments or attending a rental property he owned on Université Avenue in Moncton.

“Police have been actively following leads over the years to locate Mr. Nutter,” the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“At this point of the investigation, it is hoped someone may have information to assist police in locating him.”

Nutter was 65 years old in 2007. Police say he had a thin build, weighed about 145 pounds and stood about five feet seven inches.

He has brown eyes and gray hair. He would now be 76 years old.

Police are asking anyone that may have known Jack Nutter, either personally or through business, and may have information on his whereabouts to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.