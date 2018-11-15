Woodstock police investigating after RCMP detachment building vandalized

Police in the Town of Woodstock, N.B., are investigating after someone allegedly shot a projectile — possibly a ball bearing — through the glass door of the local RCMP detachment.

The Woodstock Police Force wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that the damage occurred overnight between Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are investigating the case of alleged mischief and are hoping that information from the public can help identify whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601.