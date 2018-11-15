Woodstock police investigating after RCMP detachment building vandalized
A A
Police in the Town of Woodstock, N.B., are investigating after someone allegedly shot a projectile — possibly a ball bearing — through the glass door of the local RCMP detachment.
The Woodstock Police Force wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that the damage occurred overnight between Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
No one was injured in the incident.
READ MORE: ‘It’s just not in the New Brunswick way of life,’ says victim of gas tank drilling
Police are investigating the case of alleged mischief and are hoping that information from the public can help identify whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.