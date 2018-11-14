‘It’s just not in the New Brunswick way of life,’ says victim of gas tank drilling

A motorist in Southern New Brunswick is telling others to stay alert after he says holes were drilled into his gas tank.

“You’re almost not safe parking in any parking lots if you take your eye off your vehicle,” says Dan Harris. “It’s only taking a couple minutes.”

The Moncton-based contractor says he took his kids to a local rink over the weekend, and thought he smelled gas when he returned to his truck.

Harris says he’s heard of about 25 identical incidents in the past two weeks, and he hopes police can catch who is responsible.

He says he didn’t think anything of it again until he was at the gas station for a fill-up two days later.

“Filling my truck with gas and you see it spraying all over the ground,” he says. “It was discouraging. You [saw] the holes; you knew you were vandalized.”

He drilled bolts in to cover the holes but says he won’t fill his tank more than half-full anymore.

“It’s discouraging right before Christmas. You’ve got a lot of people that need that money,” he says.

“That’s a $1,000 hit for a small business to lose a day’s production and all the repairs. Everyday ‘Joe Blow,’ everyday people can’t handle this stuff. It’s just not in the New Brunswick way of life.”

RCMP say they’ve responded to similar incidents in the Petitcodiac, Salisbury and Moncton areas over the past two weeks.

Sgt. Patrick Tardif says there have been over 10 calls in the area, including one that stands out in particular.

“Obviously [it’s] a concern; someone is committing crimes, but also the potential for danger,” says Tardif. “There’s actually one vehicle that did catch fire, so I mean [it’s] dangerous for the person responsible for this, but also for the general public.”

“If this happens to somebody and they get on the highway and it’s cold, it would be devastating for a small family,” Harris says.

RCMP say the incidents are all under investigation, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward with any tips.