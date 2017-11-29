Canada
November 29, 2017 1:57 pm

2 teenagers arrested in N.B. church break-in, vandalism

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Two teens have been arrested in connection to property damage at the Church of Christ in St. George, N.B.

Jeremy Keefe/ Global News
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a break-in and vandalism at a New Brunswick church that left extensive damage.

Vandals broke into the Church of Christ in St. George through the basement sometime between Nov. 19 and 25.

Windows were broken, a new piano was smashed, wires and thermostats were ripped from the walls and even communion plates were damaged.

Vandals broke into the Church of Christ in St. George, N.B. and caused extensive damage.

Vandals broke into the Church of Christ in St. George, N.B. and caused extensive damage.

Vandals broke into the Church of Christ in St. George, N.B. and caused extensive damage.

Vandals broke into the Church of Christ in St. George, N.B. and caused extensive damage.

Vandals broke into the Church of Christ in St. George, N.B. and caused extensive damage.

Vandals broke into the Church of Christ in St. George, N.B. and caused extensive damage.

Vandals broke into the Church of Christ in St. George, N.B. and caused extensive damage.

Vandals broke into the Church of Christ in St. George, N.B. and caused extensive damage.

On Nov. 26, the church’s minister described to Global News what he discovered when he walked into the building the previous night.

“I didn’t have a flashlight and I started walking on glass,” David Haddon said. “I got the lights on in the sanctuary … then I begin to look around and it just was total destruction, glass everywhere.”

RCMP say a 15-year-old boy from Chance Harbour and a 17-year-old boy from Beaver Harbour were arrested on Nov. 28 in connection to the incident. They have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2018.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

