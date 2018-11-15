Canada
November 15, 2018 3:28 pm

Snowfall on the way for Montreal

By Online Producer  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall area for parts of southern Quebec.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
After a sharp cold snap, another blast of winter weather is on the way to the Montreal area.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several areas in southern Quebec, including Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Vaudreuil-Soulanges and the Eastern Townships.

The weather agency warns the snow should start around midnight.

It says up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected through Friday afternoon due to a low-pressure system from the United States.

“This is the first significant snowfall of the season for greater Montreal,” it said.

“And even though amounts may remain below the warning threshold of 15 centimetres, this snowfall could impact the morning commute.”

Drivers should prepare for difficult road conditions since the quick snowfall could make travel difficult.

