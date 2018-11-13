‘Unseasonably’ cold weather to set in across southern Quebec

Quebecers should brace for “unseasonably cold weather” starting late Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large swath of the southern half of the province. It is in effect for several areas, including Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships.

Related Montrealers host winter clothing drive for asylum seekers

READ MORE: Montrealers host winter clothing drive for asylum seekers

“A cold front will move across these regions causing temperatures to swiftly drop several degrees,” said Environment Canada.

The weather agency warns that roads, sidewalks and parking lots could quickly become icy starting Tuesday afternoon or evening, which could lead to difficult driving conditions.

“Roads, which will still be wet many areas, may suddenly become very icy and very slippery,” Environment Canada said.

WATCH: Salvation Army seeks winter clothing for refugees

The wintry blast of cold will continue into Wednesday, where the wind chill value could reach up to -30 C in some parts of Quebec.

Environment Canada advises residents to dress warmly Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday to avoid frostbite.