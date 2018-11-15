Crime
Toronto police were not notified by principal at St. Michael’s College of alleged sexual assault

Toronto police are investigating an alleged disturbing assault at an all-boys high school and several expelled students could now face charges. Marianne Dimain with the details from St. Michael's College.

Toronto police say a prestigious private school did not notify them about the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus as claimed by the school’s principal.

Police say they launched an investigation into the alleged incident at St. Michael’s College School on Wednesday after officers were contacted by the media.

In an email sent to parents on Wednesday, principal Greg Reeves said the school informed police on Monday of “two very serious incidents” that recently occurred on campus.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, however, says the school only contacted police to seek advice on how to deal with one incident that did not involve allegations of sexual assault.

De Kloet says police offered advice to the school and no further action was “taken or received.”

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

