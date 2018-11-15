Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after young women threatened through social media

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a series of alleged extortion threats were made against young women through social media.

Police say earlier this week Kings District RCMP responded to a complaint involving multiple social media accounts.

Their preliminary investigation has revealed that someone had gained access to the social media account of several young women.

Demands were then made for provocative photos and videos or the login information of their friend’s social media accounts. If the young women did not comply, the scammer threatened to send out explicit content from their social media account.

“We are asking anyone impacted by this to come forward and report it to police,” said Corp. Jennifer Clarke, a spokesperson with the RCMP.

“‎Please know that our investigators appreciate this can be embarrassing but do not let that stop you from contacting us. We need this information to identify those responsible to put a stop to it.”

They also encourage parents and guardians to talk to their children about what they are sharing online and the potential risks associated with it.

The Mounties have provided links to websites where parents and children can learn to protect themselves online.

Anyone who would like to speak to the police about these incidents is asked to call RCMP at 902-679-5555 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.