Pair of Manitobans lose fingers in 2 gruesome workplace accidents

Two Manitoba companies have been fined hefty sums after two workers lost their fingers in separate workplace accidents.

The first worker lost his fingers at AP Infrastructure Solutions GP Inc. (formerly Armtec GP Inc.) while placing a metal pipe. “The worker’s hand became pinched between the rollers resulting in amputation of all five digits,” said the province in a press release Thursday.

Last month, the company was ordered to pay $47,500 in fines along with $10,000 to the Workplace Safety and Health Education Fund for the September 2015 accident.

READ MORE: Edmonton company fined $100K after worker suffers serious facial injuries

The second worker had their fingers “crushed and amputated,” on April 12, 2016.

“A worker with Winkler-based Prinsco Canada Inc. was instructed to install rubber trim on the sharp edges of a resin mixer. While performing the work, the mixer remained in operation and its unguarded moving parts continued to rotate. A worker’s hand was caught in the rotating chain and sprocket.”

Prinsco Canada Inc. failed to notify Workplace Safety and Health and were fined $54,252 not only for the accident but for the failure to tell WSH about it, said the province.

WATCH: Black Cat Blades in Selkirk is working hard to ensure their employees are safe in the workplace