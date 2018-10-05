Edmonton company fined $100K after worker suffers serious facial injuries

An Edmonton company has been fined $100,000 after a worker suffered serious facial injuries in western Saskatchewan nearly two years ago.

The charge under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations stems from an injury at a worksite near Lloydminster on Nov. 9, 2016.

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask., employer fined for serious injury in workplace incident

A worker was struck in the face by a metal gate while trying to get a cow into a holding pen.

The company pleaded guilty on Oct. 2 to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its workers, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

324007 Alberta Ltd., which was operating as Heartland Livestock Services at the time, was fined $71,429 plus a surcharge of $28,571.