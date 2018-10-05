Canada
October 5, 2018 2:51 pm
Updated: October 5, 2018 2:57 pm

Edmonton company fined $100K after worker suffers serious facial injuries

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety says an Alberta company has been fined after a worker sustained serious facial injuries.

File / Global News
A A

An Edmonton company has been fined $100,000 after a worker suffered serious facial injuries in western Saskatchewan nearly two years ago.

The charge under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations stems from an injury at a worksite near Lloydminster on Nov. 9, 2016.

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask., employer fined for serious injury in workplace incident

A worker was struck in the face by a metal gate while trying to get a cow into a holding pen.

The company pleaded guilty on Oct. 2 to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its workers, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

324007 Alberta Ltd., which was operating as Heartland Livestock Services at the time, was fined $71,429 plus a surcharge of $28,571.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton company
Heartland Livestock Services
Lloydminster
Occupational Health and Safety
OHS
Sask OHS
Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety
Saskatchewan OHS
Saskatchewan Workplace Safety
Serious Facial Injuries
Serious Inury
Workplace Safety
Worksite Injury

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News