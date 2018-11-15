Weather
5-10 cm of snow expected in Waterloo, Guelph

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to blanket Guelph and Waterloo Region between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

A winter travel advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region and Guelph with what could be the largest snowfall so far this season.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is moving up along the eastern seaboard of the United States and will reach southern Ontario by Thursday afternoon.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to blanket the area. The snow is expected to fall Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The national weather office said poor winter driving conditions are expected. Untreated roads may be covered in snow and slippery.

The snowfall is expected to have major impacts on the commute Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Drivers are being reminded to plan for extra time to reach their destination.

The snow should slowly taper off on Friday.

