5-10 cm of snow expected in Waterloo, Guelph

A winter travel advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region and Guelph with what could be the largest snowfall so far this season.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is moving up along the eastern seaboard of the United States and will reach southern Ontario by Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Winter weather travel advisory issued for Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to blanket the area. The snow is expected to fall Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The national weather office said poor winter driving conditions are expected. Untreated roads may be covered in snow and slippery.

BELOW: Why temperature matters more than amount of snow with winter tires

The snowfall is expected to have major impacts on the commute Thursday evening and Friday morning.

READ MORE: Heartwarming video of Eritrean refugee children enjoying first Canadian snowfall goes viral

Drivers are being reminded to plan for extra time to reach their destination.

The snow should slowly taper off on Friday.

Snowfall map for the upcoming storm. Wet snow begins in Toronto around 4pm making for a slow commute. 2-4cm by morning near Lake Ontario quickly climbing to 8cm north of hwy 401.Pockets of 10cm+ North Durham and Halton Hills. pic.twitter.com/hnZabbHB07 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 15, 2018