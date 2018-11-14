3 injured after collision in Severn Township: OPP

Police are investigating after a collision in the Township of Severn left three people injured.

According to Orillia OPP, on Tuesday just after 8 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on Division Road near Wainman Line.

Police say a vehicle driving westbound on Division Road lost control and was struck by a second vehicle driving eastbound.

Officers say the driver of the westbound vehicle was badly injured and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle also sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police say all three were transported to a hospital in Orillia, however, the driver of the westbound vehicle was later transferred to a hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.