Orillia man charged with impaired driving after vehicle driven off road in Tay Township

A man from Orillia has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was driven off the road in Tay Township.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Nov. 9 just after 8 p.m., officers received a report that a vehicle had driven off the road near the intersection of Highway 12 and Triple Bay Road.

Police say officers spoke with the driver and began a drinking and driving investigation.

Officers say as a result, 37-year-old Tyler Leclair from Orillia was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

According to police, Leclair’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Police say Leclair was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Midland on Nov. 22.