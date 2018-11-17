Edmonton MP threatens legal action against Twitter users accusing him of having links to well-known racist

The Member of Parliament for Edmonton-Griesbach has threatened to take some Twitter users to court after they accused him of being a racist for associating with a far-right political commentator.

Bashir Mohamed, a 23-year-old Edmonton man who describes himself as an “active citizen,” received a notice from MP Kerry Diotte’s lawyer that said if the two tweets listed in the letter weren’t retracted by 5 p.m. MST on Nov. 7, 2018, further legal action would be taken.

On Nov 5 2018, Kerry Diotte – Member of Parliament for

Edmonton Griesbach – sent me legal notice regarding tweets I made about him and his support for Faith Goldy – a white nationalist. They gave me the deadline of Nov 7, 2018 to remove the tweets This is what followed #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/FejP6GSbhw — Bashir Mohamed (@BashirMohamed) November 9, 2018

Kerry Diotte is a racist. It's very disappointing to see student reps cozy up with a racist who openly associates with white supremacists such as Faith Goldy. Someone who he has refused to distance himself from and who he claims made 'media great again'https://t.co/pPGt68DTFN — Bashir Mohamed (@BashirMohamed) November 3, 2018

In the tweets, Mohamed pointed out Diotte’s relationship with political commentator Faith Goldy, highlighting past social media posts the MP has made in support of the former Toronto mayoral candidate.

Goldy is a former reporter for The Rebel. She was fired by the far-right online media outlet after appearing on The Daily Stormer, a Neo-Nazi podcast. She was also a candidate for mayor in Toronto’s recent municipal election.

Mohamed’s tweets referenced a pair of pictures that show Diotte with Goldy in February 2017 and May 2016.

Mohamed told 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen Show that what he wrote came out of frustration over Diotte’s refusal to distance himself from Goldy or denounce her views.

“When I got this letter, it was a bit interesting because I knew that he was seeing this criticism and he was seeing people asking to explain these tweets.”

READ MORE: Faith Goldy interrupts John Tory news conference in downtown Toronto

On Nov. 5, Mohamed said he received the notice from Diotte’s lawyer.

“You know such statements to be inflammatory and untrue,” the notice reads. “You are also fully aware of the danger of releasing such libelous and slanderous statements on a medium such as Twitter, given the ability of your statements to be replicated and rebroadcasted by others.”

Listen below: Bashir Mohamed on The Ryan Jespersen Show

Mohamed said he has retained his own legal representation and is committed to seeing this through.

“Politically, I think it’s kind of awkward for there to be a long court case where Diotte has to explain why he’s not a racist,” Mohamed said. “I think it just looks bad for them politically. But… I don’t think they were expecting someone to be committed to, you know, challenge them.”

At least one other Edmontonian — 22-year-old Haiqa Cheema — has received the same letter from Diotte’s lawyer. She also posted a tweet calling Diotte a racist.

@KerryDiotte has to be one of the most racist MPs sitting in parliament. I expect student leaders to exercise better judgment when engaging with politicians. There is a fine line between being “non-partisan” and being complicit https://t.co/2hJ4VSyyQS — Haiqa Cheema (@haiqa_cheema) October 24, 2018

Bunch of us received a similar letter and it’s NOT okay! @KerryDiotte you cannot silence people that rightfully criticize you. Coming after a 22 year old for a tweet that has only 20 likes is petty to say the least and I refuse to retract my previous statement https://t.co/xb9PIjqD0V — Haiqa Cheema (@haiqa_cheema) November 9, 2018

Mohamed said he’s not going to back down.

“I don’t know if he’s listening, but if you are — Kerry Diotte — I am 100-per-cent committed to walk this path with you and to see you in court if that’s what you decide to do. But I also hope that you at least take down those tweets, or acknowledge them, because you used to be my MP and I just hope that we can have some better representation.”

Mohamed said the deadline to retract his tweets has come and gone, and so far he hasn’t received a followup from either Diotte or his lawyer, Arthur Hamilton.

Global News has reached out to Diotte, Hamilton and Goldy for a response and so far has not received a reply.