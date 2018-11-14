Traffic
November 14, 2018 12:49 pm
Updated: November 14, 2018 1:20 pm

Driver, 53, dies after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A 53-year-old driver is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton on Nov. 14, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say a 53-year-old driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Police responded to a call around 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in the area of McVean Drive and Garryoaks Drive.

READ MORE: Man dies after 2-vehicle head-on crash involving ambulance in Brampton

First responders arrived on scene and located a driver in life-threatening condition. He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation by the Major Collision Bureau.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Fanfare Place
Fatal Crash
Garryoaks Drive
McVean Drive
Peel Region
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News