Driver, 53, dies after single-vehicle crash in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say a 53-year-old driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.
Police responded to a call around 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in the area of McVean Drive and Garryoaks Drive.
First responders arrived on scene and located a driver in life-threatening condition. He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation by the Major Collision Bureau.
