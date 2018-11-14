Driver, 53, dies after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a 53-year-old driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Police responded to a call around 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in the area of McVean Drive and Garryoaks Drive.

READ MORE: Man dies after 2-vehicle head-on crash involving ambulance in Brampton

First responders arrived on scene and located a driver in life-threatening condition. He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation by the Major Collision Bureau.

53 year-old driver has succumbed to injuries. Witnesses are asked to contact the Major Collision Bureau with any information or to provide information through Crime Stoppers — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 14, 2018