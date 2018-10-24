Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle head-on crash involving ambulance in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say a man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in Brampton.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to McMurchy Avenue and Queen Street West just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a BMW and a Peel Paramedics ambulance crashed head-on.
The spokesperson said the driver of the BMW was in life-threatening condition.
Officers said the paramedics in the ambulance received minor injuries.
More to come.
