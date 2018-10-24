Traffic
October 24, 2018 9:15 pm

Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle head-on crash involving ambulance in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say a man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in Brampton.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to McMurchy Avenue and Queen Street West just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a BMW and a Peel Paramedics ambulance crashed head-on.

The spokesperson said the driver of the BMW was in life-threatening condition.

Officers said the paramedics in the ambulance received minor injuries.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton ambulance crash
Brampton Crash
Brampton news
Brampton traffic
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News