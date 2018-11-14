Wind warnings issued for areas west of Lethbridge

A wind warning was issued for parts of southwestern Alberta on Tuesday afternoon as Environment Canada cautioned people living in those areas that powerful wind gusts had the potential to be destructive.

“Strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h are possible early this evening before weakening overnight,” the weather agency said on its website. “Intermittent strong wind gusts of 100 km/h are forecast to redevelop Wednesday morning.

“Winds will weaken Wednesday evening.”

Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is a “significant risk of damaging winds.”

“Environment Canada’s criteria for wind warnings in the affected region is 80 km/h of sustained winds or more, or gusts of 100 km/h or more,” Global weather specialist Phil Darlington said.

The weather agency said the wind gusts could result in damage to windows and shingles on roofs.

