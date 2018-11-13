Hamilton police seize drugs and gun after traffic stop

A traffic stop in Hamilton has resulted in the arrests of two men.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton police say they noticed a vehicle violate traffic laws in the King William Street and Victoria Avenue area.

The vehicle was stopped and officers noticed the passenger was not wearing his seatbelt.

Police say the passenger was not being truthful about his identity and additional information revealed he was in violation of a court order.

Police say the man tried to take off on foot but was taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded, prohibited handgun.

That’s when the driver was also arrested and police located a quantity of illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Two 22-year-old men are facing several charges and made their first court appearance on Tuesday.

A loaded handgun, Cocaine & cash seized after a proactive traffic stop conducted on the weekend. Marcus Holness & Blake Turner, both 22 yrs from #HamOnt were in court today to answer to the chargeshttps://t.co/ey1dJmQ6zi pic.twitter.com/XDngtBBVMT — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 13, 2018