Hamilton police seize drugs and gun after traffic stop
A traffic stop in Hamilton has resulted in the arrests of two men.
READ MORE: 2 killed in overnight plane crash at Brantford airport
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton police say they noticed a vehicle violate traffic laws in the King William Street and Victoria Avenue area.
The vehicle was stopped and officers noticed the passenger was not wearing his seatbelt.
Police say the passenger was not being truthful about his identity and additional information revealed he was in violation of a court order.
Police say the man tried to take off on foot but was taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded, prohibited handgun.
That’s when the driver was also arrested and police located a quantity of illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia.
READ MORE: Traffic stop in Hamilton results in 3 arrests, drug seizure
Two 22-year-old men are facing several charges and made their first court appearance on Tuesday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.