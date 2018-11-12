Crime
November 12, 2018 12:59 pm

3 sought after man assaulted while standing vigil at cenotaph in Chatham: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Chatham-Kent Police Service vehicle on a snowy road.

Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook
CHATHAM, Ont. – Police in Chatham, Ont., say they’re searching for three people accused of assaulting a man while he was standing vigil at a cenotaph.

They say the three strangers approached the 66-year-old at about 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say they got into an argument, and the man was allegedly assaulted.

Police say the trio fled as police were being called, and investigators are looking for two men in their 20s or younger, and a woman who looked to be about 25 years old.

They say the older man didn’t need any medical attention.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

