Charges laid after pedestrian struck by vehicle: London police

London police say they’ve laid charges after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening.

It was around 7:10 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, in the area of Adelaide Street north and Little Simcoe Street.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the driver involved was taken into custody.

In an update released Saturday, police said the pedestrian remains in critical condition.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle involved has been charged in the incident.

The London man faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.