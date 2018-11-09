Canada
November 9, 2018 5:06 pm

Hamilton police investigating alleged sexual assault

By Reporter  900 CHML

A woman told Hamilton Police that she was riding her bicycle on Limeridge Road just after 9 o'clock last night, when a man stopped her and engaged her in conversation near Leggett Crescent.

Hamilton Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault.

A woman told police that she was riding her bicycle on Limeridge Road just after 9 p.m. Thursday, when a man stopped her and engaged her in conversation near Leggett Crescent.

Police say the man grabbed the woman’s cell phone and refused to give it back unless she followed him to grassy area, where she was sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as black, six feet tall, with a thin to medium build and black hair that was curly in the front, falling down to his eyebrows.

He was wearing a dark hoodie at the time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. John Tselepakis of the Sexual Assault Unit at (905) 540-5545.

