Hamilton police investigating alleged sexual assault

Hamilton Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault.

READ MORE: Hamilton woman ‘shocked and disgusted’ to find live mouse in grocery store bread

A woman told police that she was riding her bicycle on Limeridge Road just after 9 p.m. Thursday, when a man stopped her and engaged her in conversation near Leggett Crescent.

Police say the man grabbed the woman’s cell phone and refused to give it back unless she followed him to grassy area, where she was sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as black, six feet tall, with a thin to medium build and black hair that was curly in the front, falling down to his eyebrows.

He was wearing a dark hoodie at the time.

READ MORE: Hamilton police launch ‘Remembrance Day Long Weekend’ enforcement program

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. John Tselepakis of the Sexual Assault Unit at (905) 540-5545.

HPS investigating a sexual assault in #HamOnt. A female was sexually assaulted after a male took her phone & persuaded her to follow him to a grassy area on Leggett Crescent. Pls contact 905-540-5545. https://t.co/11eex8GZb0 pic.twitter.com/xNM0D054Ty — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 9, 2018