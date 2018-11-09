Hamilton police launch ‘Remembrance Day Long Weekend’ enforcement program

The “Remembrance Day Long Weekend” enforcement program by Hamilton police is underway.

Over the next couple of days, you can expect to see more officers on city streets, focusing on high-risk behaviours involving aggressive driving and speeding.

The purpose of the campaign is reducing or eliminating collisions and encouraging compliance with the basic rules of the road.

Police say violators who engage in high-risk driving behaviours threaten the safety of all motorists.

HPS will be focusing on Aggressive Driving and Speeding over the Remembrance Day Long Weekend. Our goal is safer streets for everyone. #HamOnt https://t.co/v2GRXx5hil pic.twitter.com/hYfuZ9Brk5 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 9, 2018