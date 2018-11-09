Rookie councillor Kevin Klein nominated for Police Board chair

Mayor Brian Bowman has nominated one of his newest councillors for the role of Winnipeg Police Board chair.

Kevin Klein, who was elected Oct. 24 to represent the Charleswood-Tuxedo riding, is Bowman’s choice to replace outgoing chair David Asper, whose term expires at the end of December.

Prior to starting in the role, Klein will need to successfully pass background and security checks – required of all appointments to the board – and his appointment will need to be ratified by council.

“The Winnipeg Police Board plays a critical governance and civilian oversight role within the administrative structure of the police service,” said Bowman Friday.

“In addition to their governance responsibilities, the board is also an important liaison between the community and the police service, and is responsible for ensuring that community needs and values are reflected in policing priorities and objectives.”

The board was established in 2012 and is comprised of a maximum of seven members – two appointed by the province and five by council.

