Turcot Interchange’s ‘unprecedented’ closures begin tonight

Drivers and public transit users are facing a tough commute with what is being described as “unprecedented” road closures on the Turcot Interchange.

Transports Québec is advising to avoid the area as crews prepare to dismantle a section of the old Highway 15 North.

“Very difficult traffic conditions are expected on the motorway network during this period, especially during the day, Friday and Monday,” the ministry said in a statement.

The major closures begin Thursday at midnight and will last until Tuesday morning. Highways 20 and 15 will be affected.

Here is what you need to know to get through the traffic headache.

List of closures of the Turcot Interchange

The access to Highway 20 West from the Ville-Marie Expressway will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Thursday night to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Highway 20 eastbound will be closed from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Highway 15 North will be completely off limits to drivers as of 11:59 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

A stretch of Highway 15 from Exit 58 for Montreal and Nuns Island to the De la Vérendrye entrance will also be closed from Friday at 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.

The access to Highway 20 West from Highway 15 North will also be closed at night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mitigation efforts in place

There is some good news for those trying to get to and from the city of Montreal.

Both the Vaudreuil-Hudson and Candiac train lines will be free of charge for commuters on Friday and Monday.

An additional 14 trains will be added on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line, but they will only stop at Lucien-L’Allier, Vendôme and Dorval stations.

There will also be 200 extra parking spaces available at the Les Jardins Dorval shopping centre.

For commuters on the Candiac line, a free shuttle service is also being offered on Friday and Monday during rush hour between the Châteauguay terminus and the Ste-Catherine train station.

A full list of public transit mitigation measures can be found on the Transports Québec website.

Give yourself time to get around

Drivers and commuters who cannot avoid the area are being warned to expect heavy traffic.

Both the Quebec transport ministry and Montreal’s public transit authority (STM) advise opting for public transit when possible.

The STM says public transit users should use the Metro if possible.

Everyone should plan ahead and give themselves extra time.