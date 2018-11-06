Massive Turcot closures scheduled for end of week

The most disruptive Turcot closures since work began are scheduled to begin late Thursday night and wrap up before rush hour Tuesday morning. Officials are asking commuters to use public transit whenever possible, or just to stay home if they can.
The westbound Highway 20 will close late Thursday night. The 20 will close in both directions late Friday night, reopening Tuesday. Transit officials are offering up free commuter trains on the Candiac and Vaudreuil-Hudson lines Friday and Monday.
The work is considered extremely complex for two primary reasons. The primary purpose of the closures is to demolish the northbound Highway 15, which is no longer in use and sits alongside the replacement. The road is 100 metres long and 25 metres high.
The second reason the work is complicated: 45 trains pass under the interchange every day, and those trains will be allowed to continue to roll underneath during the demolition project, meaning the project will have to pause and restart work.
