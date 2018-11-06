Massive Turcot closures scheduled for end of week

The most disruptive Turcot closures since work began are scheduled to begin late Thursday night and wrap up before rush hour Tuesday morning. Officials are asking commuters to use public transit whenever possible, or just to stay home if they can.

Five days of Turcot closures are slated to start Thursday night. Highway 20 will close in both directions Friday night. Which means if you're a commuter and you need to get west from downtown, you will need to think ahead during Friday's evening rush hour. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/FV12g1TFWq — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 6, 2018

The westbound Highway 20 will close late Thursday night. The 20 will close in both directions late Friday night, reopening Tuesday. Transit officials are offering up free commuter trains on the Candiac and Vaudreuil-Hudson lines Friday and Monday.

Workers are going to knock down the old concrete northbound Highway 15. This is tricky — the road is 25 metres in the sky. There are also 45 trains a day passing underneath, and work has to pause to allow them to pass. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/K4iIYKNSlg — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 6, 2018

The work is considered extremely complex for two primary reasons. The primary purpose of the closures is to demolish the northbound Highway 15, which is no longer in use and sits alongside the replacement. The road is 100 metres long and 25 metres high.

About 97 per cent of the demolition of the Turcot will be finished by this spring, meaning very soon the whole area will look entirely different. You can already see how new Turcot roads have steel girders underneath, the old ones have brown concrete. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/SyiJ0UKhDw — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 6, 2018

The second reason the work is complicated: 45 trains pass under the interchange every day, and those trains will be allowed to continue to roll underneath during the demolition project, meaning the project will have to pause and restart work.