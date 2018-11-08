Winnipeg’s 24-7 Intouch opens Polo Park campus

Contact centre and technology solutions company, 24-7 Intouch, officially opened its fourth campus in Winnipeg and 15th globally on Thursday.

The new Polo Park campus on St. James Street takes over a large portion of the building previously occupied by Target.

“We love Winnipeg,” co-founder and CEO Greg Fettes said. “We invest in Winnipeg because it’s an unbelievable place.”

Fettes said the new facility has already created more then 500 new jobs in the city and he expects that number to grow.

“This site will eventually hold about 1,000 jobs and in Winnipeg we should be in the 1,600 to 1,800 over the next six months or so, just with what we already have.”

The company, which already operates three other locations on Taylor Avenue, Waverley Street and downtown on Kennedy Street at Graham Avenue, announced its Winnipeg expansion in January.

24-7 Intouch has been providing customer service solutions across all industries for more than 18 years.