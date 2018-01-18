Vacant Target building at Polo Park gets new tenant

The old Target building at Polo Park is getting a new tenant.

On Thursday 24-7 Intouch announced it will expand into the building on St. James Street, previously occupied by Target.

24-7 Intouch is a global contact center and technology group.

The Winnipeg office already operates out of three locations on Taylor Avenue, Waverley Street and downtown on Kennedy Street and Graham Avenue.

This marks the 15th campus for the company which operates in the United States, Guatemala, Jamaica and the Philippines.

Construction has already begun on the 55,000 square campus which is expected to be completed by mid 2018.

It will not occupy the entire building, which is 150,000 square feet.

Two retail outlets are also expected to move into the space, which has sat empty since 2015.