Manitoba businesses aren’t satisfied with job preparedness in high school: report

It seems the local business community in Manitoba isn’t too pleased with the high school system.

A majority, 61 per cent, of employers in the province believe high schools aren’t adequately preparing young people for today’s jobs, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

In the 29-page report, the CFIB said that small and mid-sized businesses are having difficulty filling job vacancies identifying the top barriers to hiring youth as motivation, attitude and minimum-wage increases.

Author and CFIB business analyst Emilie Hayes said one way to get on track is to loop businesses into education, supporting recent moves by the Brian Pallister government.

“In Manitoba, the province has started involving the business community in the creation of curriculums and trying to insert certain skills that business owners value the most, like critical thinking, professionalism and basic literacy skills,” said Hayes.

Hayes added, “2019 presents a particularly big opportunity in Manitoba for just that, with the upcoming education review next year.”

The report also issued some recommendations, asking high schools put more time into teaching students soft skills and that previous work experience is considered low priority.