Pointe St-Charles residents angered after temporary no-parking signs placed on street

Residents along Rushbrooke Street in Pointe St-Charles are steamed after city workers turned their block into a no-parking zone literally overnight, apparently to do sewer work.

The block of Rushbrooke between Hibernia and Charlevoix was covered with portable orange signs on Monday evening.

Pointe St-Charles residents along the last block of Rushbrooke are angered over their block suddenly becoming a no parking zone earlier this week. People I spoke with wish there was more of a grace period when enforcement started. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/SWMNjuPzdW — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 8, 2018

“I didn’t know whether to take them seriously or not. So 7:15 the next morning I get up and thought ‘maybe I should move my car just in case,'” said Mark Zajazkowski, who lives on the street.

“And the next thing I know about 20 after seven a tow truck shows up.”

Workers put up signs along the block Monday night. By first thing Tuesday morning a tow truck was working the area. One resident I spoke with, Robert Morselli, just barely saved himself from getting towed. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ZtxAbYCJyI — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 8, 2018

The truck was going to tow the car of his neighbour, Robert Morselli. But Zajazkowski says he was able to warn him and he moved his car.

Both men complain that the city didn’t communicate with residents before doing work that was likely planned in advance.

City officials told Global News they’re looking into the situation. According to ticket attorney Avi Levy, the city needs to give only 12 hours notice before it can enforce portable no-parking signs, but fines can often be contested because workers don’t keep scrupulous records.