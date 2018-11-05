Montreal public transit authority pulls etiquette announcements from Metro cars

Montreal’s public transit authority has pulled a series of public service announcements from the city’s Metro cars after nearly two weeks.

The lengthy audio messages were being broadcast over the Société de transport de Montréal’s (STM) Metro network as part of a campaign to cut down on service interruptions.

Philippe Déry, a spokesperson for the STM, said the public transit authority made the decision to pull the messages from Montreal Metro cars last week after being unable to ensure satisfactory sound quality across the network.

“Each train has a unique sound, not to mention the level of noise that increases as the train speeds up,” he said in a statement.

“It was a first broadcast experience of its kind and it is therefore normal to have to make adjustments and the STM acted without delay, listening to its customers.”

The messages focus on the main reasons for service delays and stoppages caused by users themselves, which include proximity to the tracks, being sick inside the metro cars, objects dropped on the tracks, people on the tracks and blocked doors.

Déry clarified the audio capsules will continue to play on Metro platforms while public transit users wait for the next car.