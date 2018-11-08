Saskatchewan Huskies going to Hardy Cup for 1st time in nearly a decade

It’s been nine years since the Saskatchewan Huskies football team’s last playoff victory, and they’re feeling good after breaking that streak last weekend.

Their recent 31-28 overtime win over UBC on Nov. 3 came after the Thunderbirds beat the Huskies during the regular season. It ended a string of seven-straight playoff losses for Saskatchewan.

The last time the Huskies played in a Hardy Cup final, many of their players were still in elementary school.

“We’re a whole new team. A lot of the guys weren’t even around when that drought started so we were just focusing on the thing that we could do and we knew that we had a good team going into UBC,” Huskies quarterback Kyle Siemens said.

“That game was kind of a culmination of what we’ve been working for every week and all season. We stressed all the time, we have a fourth-quarter period where we know we got to finish and that game embodied that,” Huskies head coach Scott Flory said.

The Dogs will face the Calgary Dinos in the Hardy Cup on Saturday in Alberta.