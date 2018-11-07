Manitoba couple charged with child porn, sexual exploitation, bestiality
RCMP from Portage la Prairie and Treherne, along with the Internet Child Exploitation and Tech Crime units, have arrested a husband and wife in Lavenham, Man. on numerous charges related to sexual offences against a youth and child pornography.
Police said Donna and Charles Woodward are in custody after a search warrant was executed Monday at their home, following multiple reports that a teenage boy had been sexually exploited. Digital devices were seized.
RCMP confirmed the boy was not a relative and said they’re concerned there may be more victims.
Donna, 58, faces charges of making child porn, possessing child porn, possessing child porn for the purpose of publication, sexual exploitation by touch, sexual exploitation by invitation to touch, sexual assault and bestiality.
Charles, 60, is charged with making child porn, possessing child porn, possessing child porn for the purpose of publication, sexual assault, and bestiality.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
