Manitoba couple charged with child porn, sexual exploitation, bestiality

RCMP from Portage la Prairie and Treherne, along with the Internet Child Exploitation and Tech Crime units, have arrested a husband and wife in Lavenham, Man. on numerous charges related to sexual offences against a youth and child pornography.

Police said Donna and Charles Woodward are in custody after a search warrant was executed Monday at their home, following multiple reports that a teenage boy had been sexually exploited. Digital devices were seized.

RCMP confirmed the boy was not a relative and said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Donna, 58, faces charges of making child porn, possessing child porn, possessing child porn for the purpose of publication, sexual exploitation by touch, sexual exploitation by invitation to touch, sexual assault and bestiality.

Charles, 60, is charged with making child porn, possessing child porn, possessing child porn for the purpose of publication, sexual assault, and bestiality.

#rcmpmb Internet Child Exploitation Unit, Tech Crime Unit, & Portage & Treherne officers executed search warrant in Lavenham. Donna & Charles Woodward face multiple charges related to sexual offences against a youth. RCMP concerned could be more victims. Info? Call 204-857-4445 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 7, 2018

RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

