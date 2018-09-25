Health
September 25, 2018 7:00 am
Updated: September 25, 2018 7:16 am

Klinic video explains how to report a sexual assault in Winnipeg

By Host, Global News Morning  Global News

Klinic Community Health has released a new video, that's hopes to help show how you can report a sexual assault in Winnipeg.

A A

There are options for survivors to find help after a sexual assault in Winnipeg.

That’s what community health centre Klinic wants people to know after watching a new video called You Are Not Alone.

Story continues below

The new support tool walks people through numerous steps they can take, if they want to. The resource centre also offers 24/7 confidential counselling through their Crisis Line and Manitoba Suicide Prevention & Support Line.

Winnipeg Police have posted the video on their website, saying a critical first step in getting medical and emotional care after a sexual assault is reaching out to the sexual assault response team at the Health Sciences Centre Emergency.

The police service also has detailed information for victims on the Sex Crimes Unit webpage. In their own video, Insp. Kelly Dennison says the vast majority of sexual assaults are never reported.

“We want to change that,” he says. “We want survivors to report and get the help they need.”

RELATED: Number of reported sexual assaults spike in Canada, but stay flat in Manitoba

Police and support workers say that it can sometimes take years for victims to gain the courage to ask for help.

“Even if the assault happened a while ago, please reach out and get support,” Dennison said.

In some cases, victims may believe it was something they did that caused an unwanted encounter. Support workers want everyone to know that being sexually assaulted is never the victim’s fault.

MORE: How a Winnipeg program reintegrates survivors of child sexual exploitation back into community

If you, or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, click here to find out what to do, and how to get help.

WATCH: the Klinic video resource

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crisis
Klinic
Klinic Community Health
Resources
sex assault resources
Sexual Assault
sexual assault Winnipeg
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg survivor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News