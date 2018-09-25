Klinic video explains how to report a sexual assault in Winnipeg

There are options for survivors to find help after a sexual assault in Winnipeg.

That’s what community health centre Klinic wants people to know after watching a new video called You Are Not Alone.

The new support tool walks people through numerous steps they can take, if they want to. The resource centre also offers 24/7 confidential counselling through their Crisis Line and Manitoba Suicide Prevention & Support Line.

Winnipeg Police have posted the video on their website, saying a critical first step in getting medical and emotional care after a sexual assault is reaching out to the sexual assault response team at the Health Sciences Centre Emergency.

The police service also has detailed information for victims on the Sex Crimes Unit webpage. In their own video, Insp. Kelly Dennison says the vast majority of sexual assaults are never reported.

“We want to change that,” he says. “We want survivors to report and get the help they need.”

Police and support workers say that it can sometimes take years for victims to gain the courage to ask for help.

“Even if the assault happened a while ago, please reach out and get support,” Dennison said.

In some cases, victims may believe it was something they did that caused an unwanted encounter. Support workers want everyone to know that being sexually assaulted is never the victim’s fault.

If you, or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, click here to find out what to do, and how to get help.

