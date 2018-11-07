Former Barrie mayor Ross Archer has died

Former mayor of Barrie Ross Archer has died, city officials say.

According to a news release issued by the city of Barrie, Archer passed away on Monday.

Born and raised in Barrie, Archer began his political career in 1968 when he was elected city alderman.

Archer then went on to serve as Barrie’s mayor from 1977 to 1988.

“We were saddened to hear of the passing of this significant figure in our city’s history. Ross’ accomplishments as mayor helped build Barrie into the city it is today,” said Barrie mayor, Jeff Lehman, in the release.“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to the city, to honour Archer, the flags at Barrie City Hall will be flown at half-mast.

