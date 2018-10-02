Barrie city council waives conditions of pending land-swap deal with HIP Developments

The city of Barrie is set to finalize a large land-swap deal with HIP Developments, which would see the city acquire W.A. Fisher Auditorium from the Waterloo-based developer.

At Monday evening’s meeting, Barrie city councillors gave their final approval to waive the conditions of the pending deal.

The conditions related to species at risk and their habitat, proper zoning, sufficient access to and from the property, soil conditions and environmental and archaeological assessments.

City council gave initial approval to waive the conditions at last week’s general committee meeting.

The deal in question would have the city sell 1.465 hectares of land at Red Storey field, and 0.215 hectares of land along Bradford Street to HIP Developments, in exchange for 1.78 hectares of land including W.A. Fisher Auditorium.

Once the deal is finalized, the city has plans to rebuild W.A. Fisher Auditorium into a theatre and events centre and is planning to develop land near High Street and Dunlop Street into a new downtown YMCA.

HIP Developments plans to turn the land they will acquire in the deal into residential buildings.

The city expects the deal will be finalized within the next 30 days.