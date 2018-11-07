Celebrities react to U.S. midterm election results

Celebrities have been calling on their fans to vote in the U.S. midterm elections for weeks now.
After the polls closed and the votes were counted, a number of celebrities took to Twitter to discuss the results.
WATCH BELOW: The latest on the 2018 midterm elections
Many celebrities celebrated the fact the Democrats have regained control of the House of Representatives from President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the midterm elections, powered by a suburban revolt that has threatened what’s left of the Trump’s governing agenda.
READ MORE: With 2 years to go, here’s how the U.S midterm results will shape the 2020 campaign
The new Democratic House majority will end Republican dominance in Washington for the final two years of Trump’s first term with major questions looming about health care, immigration and government spending.
Singer John Legend wrote, “Flipping the house despite all the gerrymandering was no small feat. Despite it being expected by the polls, this is still a BFD. The House has so much power to hold the president accountable. I look forward to some real oversight.”
Billy Eichner wrote, “WE FLIPPED THE HOUSE!!!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU FOR VOTING!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!”
Others joined in the conversation.
James Corden celebrated Colorado’s Jared Polis becoming the first openly gay male governor elected in American history.
“This is incredible! Massive. Congratulations Jared Polis. You did it!” Corden tweeted.
Other celebrities also celebrated Polis’ win.
READ MORE: Colorado’s Jared Polis to become first openly gay governor in U.S. history
The results of the U.S. Senate race in Texas disappointed some celebrities.
In Texas, Sen Ted Cruz staved off a tough challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke, whose record-smashing fundraising and celebrity have set off buzz he could be a credible 2020 White House contender.
READ MORE: Ted Cruz retains Texas Senate seat with victory over Beto O’Rourke
Many also spoke out about the results in the race for governor in Florida and Georgia.
READ MORE: Willie Nelson endorsed Beto O’Rourke for Texas senator. Some Republican fans are outraged
Celebrities also took to social media to celebrate 100 women winning House seats.
—With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.