Final person sentenced in connection to Project Forseti

Daryl Nagy was the final person to be sentenced in connection to Project Forseti, an investigation into drugs and organized crime that started back in November 2013.

The 29-year-old Saskatoon resident was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday morning,

READ MORE: Alleged Fallen Saints leader pleads guilty to multiple charges

The judge accepted the joint submission put forward by the Crown and defence at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Nagy pleaded guilty in May to four charges related to cocaine trafficking.

Court heard Nagy was a journeyman painter and had no previous criminal record, until he got in over his head, according to his lawyer, Michael Nolin.

In October 2014, undercover police informant Noel Harder recorded a conversation about Nagy’s involvement in trafficking cocaine.

Nagy then sold $30,250 of cocaine to Harder, who used RCMP money to pay for the drugs.

Harder and Nagy knew each from high school, according to Nolin.

READ MORE: Project Forseti informant says Hells Angels want him dead

When addressing the court, Nagy thanked the justice system for “helping me get my act together and grow up. It is what it is. I knew what I was doing was wrong. I take full responsibility.”

Nagy was also ordered to make $500 monthly payments to pay off the $30,250.

Project Forseti led to the seizure of $8 million worth of drugs and more than 200 weapons.