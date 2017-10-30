Alleged Fallen Saints leader pleads guilty to multiple charges

The alleged president of the Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty to charges stemming from Project Forseti – an investigation into drugs and organized crime.

On Friday, Mark Nowakowski pleaded guilty to an assault that occurred on Dec. 30, 2014, and to recruiting people to join a criminal organization on or between Nov. 5, 2014 and Jan. 15, 2015, according to court records.

The remainder of his criminal organization-related charges will be stayed following sentencing, according to federal Crown prosecutor Lynn Hintz.

On Jan. 14, 2015, police raided 18 locations, including the Hells Angels clubhouse in Saskatoon. Officers seized guns, cash and large quantities of drugs, including fake Oxycontin pills.

Nowakowski was one of 14 people taken into custody as a result of the busts.

The 47-year-old remains free on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 3, 2018.