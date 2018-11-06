Rebel Wilson apologizes after plus-size statements

Rebel Wilson caused some controversy recently when she said that she was the first plus-size woman to star in a romantic comedy.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wilson was speaking about her role in the movie, Isn’t It Romantic.
“I’m kind of proud to be the first ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy,” Wilson said.
READ MORE: Polish talent show contestant impersonates Drake in blackface
Many people took to Twitter to make reference to plus-size actresses such as Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique, who have also starred in romantic comedies.
“I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl, but she isn’t the first plus sized woman to play the lead in a romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique have both played romcom leads,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area,” the Pitch Perfect actress tweeted.
READ MORE: Rihanna doesn’t want Trump to use her music at his ‘tragic rallies’
Mo’Nique responded to Wilson saying, “Hey my sweet sister. Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities.”
She continued: “Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best.”
Wilson responded to Mo’Nique writing, “Hi Monique, it was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together ❤️.”
READ MORE: Pete Davidson faces backlash for mocking veteran’s eye patch in ‘SNL’ skit
As backlash from her comments continued, Wilson began blocking people who were talking about the comments she made.
READ MORE: Ariana Grande releases new song, ‘Thank U, Next,’ a sendoff to exes
After blocking many people who were tweeting about Wilson’s comments, the Australian actress took to Twitter on Monday to apologize.
“In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo’Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and likely many others,” she said. “With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful.”
She continued: “To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing & hard to acknowledge.”
Wilson went on to say, “I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less. Again, I am deeply sorry.”Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.