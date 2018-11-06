Polish talent show contestant impersonates Drake in blackface

A contestant on a Polish talent show titled Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Polish musician Bogumil (Boogie) Romanowski used blackface to portray Drake during his performance of Hotline Bling.

His offensive impersonation of the Toronto hip-hop star won and he walked away with a 10,000 złoty cash prize (roughly $3,476.45 Canadian) to be given to the charity of his choice.

The premise of the show, whose title could be translated as “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” sees Polish celebrities impersonate other music stars.

The producers of the show posted several photos of the contestant in blackface to the show’s Instagram page.

Bogumill has yet to acknowledge his use of blackface on the show.

Many people on social media were outraged by the performance and use of blackface, despite some excuses that blackface is an “American” taboo.

This is supposed to be @drake at a polish tv programme. The show is about people pretending to be famous artists. This is just awful. There’s more of this horror #twojatwarzbrzmiznajomo pic.twitter.com/ewxmhUXp0F — Adam (@AdamCriedPower) November 4, 2018

Polish Singer Performs as Drake in Blackface on Competition Show Somehow, he ended up winning a cash prize.

Continue reading… pic.twitter.com/qQrCQuInCJ — MIXEDBYKNOWLEDGE (@Exit21) November 5, 2018

Drake is definetly the colour of polish people, so we’re not going to pretend that Blackface is American culture, because it’s not. Racism is worldwide and this is a small example of it. https://t.co/YbV7ZDZQZS — Jam (@jamavelli) November 6, 2018

Some were pointing to the fact that Drake had previously used blackface himself.

What if they were just being Drake as Drake in Blackface though? I mean… pic.twitter.com/oy91F8r2fC — Anastasia Maxine Beaverhausen-Shaw (@CNRush) November 5, 2018

In May, Drake claimed rival rapper Pusha T used a blackface photo of the Hotline Bling singer out of context.

Pusha T released The Story of Adidon and the artwork featured Drake in blackface.

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

Drake posted on his Instagram stories that the image was not from a clothing brand shoot or his music career.

Drake speaks on “blackface” photos circulating. pic.twitter.com/y3SrOl9DcQ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 31, 2018

Drake said the picture was from 2007, when he was an actor working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles. He said the photo represented how blacks were once “wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.”

Drake has not addressed the Polish talent show as of this writing.

—With files from the Associated Press