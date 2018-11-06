Man arrested after numerous dangerous driving complaints

A man is facing charges after police received numerous complaints about a vehicle driving dangerously in Dunnville.

Norfolk County OPP were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after a witness reported a vehicle travelling through a neighbourhood in a dangerous manner.

Several more complaints were made to police before officers found the vehicle.

OPP say while speaking with the driver and during the arrest, the man fled in the vehicle.

Officers later found the vehicle at the owner’s home where he was arrested.

Jon Kuiper, 32, of Dunnville, has been charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, escaping lawful custody and resisting arrest.