October 1, 2018 11:32 am
Updated: October 1, 2018 11:35 am

SIU charge Peterborough County OPP officer with dangerous driving in collision

The Special Investigations Unit have charged a Peterborough County OPP officer following a collision on Highway 7 on Feb. 6, 2018.

A Peterborough County OPP constable is facing a dangerous driving charge following a collision investigation by the province’s Special Investigations Unit.

According to SIU director Tony Loparco, on Feb. 6 around 5:25 p.m., an officer was travelling eastbound on Highway 7 east of Peterborough en route to a call.

The SIU says the cruiser crashed with another vehicle in the area of Highway 7 and Highway 28 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

“The driver of the civilian vehicle — a 46-year-old man — sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Peterborough hospital for treatment,” Loparco said on Monday. “He was then airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.”

The SIU investigated and Loparco said it has “reasonable grounds” to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in relation to the collision.

Const. Miriam Green has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

She will appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 18.

“The matter is now properly before the courts. In consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation,” Loparco said.

The SIU investigates reports involving police when there has been a civilian death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

